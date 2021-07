Three people were injured Friday night when a deck at a Westbrook home collapsed.

More than 10 people were on the back deck of a Cumberland Street home when it collapsed 10 to 12 feet, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Three people were taken to the hospital, one of whom had serious injuries, Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte told the newspaper.

Turcotte said that the deck had a “significant” structural issue with a lot of weight on it.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.