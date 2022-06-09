Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 60s, with morning fog giving way to rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 319 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,400. Check our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalization have fallen 27 percent in a week. There are now139 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state, down from 191 a week ago.

An updated COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna that combines the initial vaccine with protection against the omicron strain of the coronavirus has been shown to increase protection against currently circulating strains of the virus.

Bangor anticipates sludge disposal costs will be 71 percent higher than two years ago.

PLUS: Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.

COVID-19 and tension between the U.S. and China meant that only three international students attend Stearns this year.

Searsport is having a moment after being overshadowed by neighboring Belfast in recent years.

Whether you are from out of state or looking to move within Maine, there are several things you can look at before choosing where to live.

ALSO: Read our ongoing coverage of Maine housing and real estate

Maine is among the best states to land a remote job according to a recent ranking, a phenomenon that could ripple through the state’s housing market for years to come.

The mansion features eight bedrooms, two smaller adjacent guest houses and 10 acres overlooking Penobscot Bay.

Residents would have to give approval at the town meeting if the town wanted to take over full ownership of the cemetery.

More than a year after Williams of Big Lake Development LLC filed his application for a development permit with the state, a public hearing allowed the community to weigh in on the project.

The school department has been talking about hiring a school resource officer for a decade, but the idea was repeatedly put on the backburner.

Through it all, hunters try to maintain a sense of humor as they wait to see their name on the list of hunters for a permit.

Gordon Berry will return to the ring after a 12-year layoff to make his professional debut on the card promoted by his brother, Brandon.

In other Maine news …

Moldy walls, leaky faucets and lack of gun storage illustrate need for new Caribou police station

Bangor wants to turn a 24-foot exhaust pipe on the waterfront into a piece of art

Brewer’s property tax rate will fall 40 cents as real estate values rise

Rapper Fetty Wap will perform at the Bangor Mall this weekend

Car strikes pedestrian on Finson Road in Bangor

Motorcyclist killed in Buxton school bus collision has been identified

1 person dies in Lewiston crash

Construction company owner dies from injuries caused by Naples roof collapse

Mainer pleads for return of puppy surrendered over $10K bill

Maine offshore wind contract could hike rates, advocate says

Acadia facing worker shortage as busy summer season looms

Janet Mills launches student loan repayment program for health care workers

Maine invests $230M in suicide prevention after gun deaths

5 planets will align in Maine’s night sky this month

New technology will help track great white sharks off Maine’s coast