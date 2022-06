A car struck a pedestrian on Finson Road at the entrance to the Cedar Falls Mobile Home Park on Wednesday morning in Bangor.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Wade Betters described the crash as “very serious.”

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Officers were called to 666 Finson Road at about 7:20 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a car and pedestrian.

More articles from the BDN