A man who was seriously injured after being trapped under a collapsed roof in Naples on Tuesday has died.

Shane Malloy, 44, had been on-site at the Naples Marina and Captain Jack’s Restaurant working on a roof with other construction workers from Malloy Construction when the roof collapsed at around 12:54 p.m., according to officials. Malloy owned and operated Malloy Construction.

Malloy was taken to Maine Medical Center for serious injuries after becoming trapped under the collapsed roof for several minutes on Tuesday. He died from his injuries on Wednesday, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The roof was being assembled at ground level, with the construction supports lifting the structure approximately six feet off the ground. Some workers had been on the structure, while others were under the structure, according to Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Harold Collins, 44, of Vassalboro was also struck by the roof as it collapsed, but avoided becoming pinned by the material, Foss said. However, Collins was also seriously injured and was transported to Maine Medical Center. As of Wednesday evening, Collins remained in critical condition, according to the Press Herald.

A number of other construction workers were present when the collapse occurred, but were not severely injured, officials said.

The Maine Occupational Safety and Health Association is investigating the circumstances of the injuries.