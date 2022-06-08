Stargazers will have the chance to see five planets each morning during the month of June.

It’s the first time since 2004 that Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be visible in a row.

Mercury will be hard to see over the next few days, but should become much more visible by the end of the month.

You will need a pair of binoculars to get a good view of the planets. They will be faint to the naked eye, and probably won’t be visible from your phone’s camera.

If skies are clear, the planets will be most visible about 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise along the eastern horizon.

Peak viewing will come on June 24, with planets most visible 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise in the southeastern corner of the sky.

Scientists say the alignment isn’t incredibly rare, but won’t happen again until 2040.

