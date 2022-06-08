Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 27 percent over the past week.

That continues the whiplash Maine’s health care system has experienced in recent weeks as hospitalizations alternatively rise for days and then rapidly fall.

There’s now 139 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 153 the day before and down from 191 on June 1.

Of those, 19 people are in critical care and five are on ventilators, state data show.

During a Wednesday appearance on “Maine Calling,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah cautioned that this pattern of rising and falling hospitals will likely continue, as COVID-19 shows no signs of dissipating any time soon.

Overall, COVID-19 cases have been falling in recent days. The 14-day average for cases was 4,211 on Wednesday, down from 6,481 a week ago.

