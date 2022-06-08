A person died in a multi-vehicle crash in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon.

At least three vehicles collided at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard, according to the Sun Journal. A Volvo reportedly appeared to have been rear-ended by a pickup truck before the crash.

The name of the person who died at the scene of the crash was not available on Wednesday afternoon.

The identities of the other people involved in the crash have not been released as of Wednesday afternoon, but several people were reportedly transported to a local hospital after being extricated from the vehicles.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

