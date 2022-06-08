Two new Maine programs will now provide approximately $2 million in funding to help health care students pay back their student loans.

The programs, unveiled on Tuesday by Gov. Janet Mills, will cover up to $75,000 in loan repayment over a period of three years for medical, dental and behavioral health workers and up to $40,000 in loan repayment for nursing educators, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The programs are financed through the Finance Authority of Maine, and could provide loan repayment assistance for up to 26 awards of $75,000 or 50 awards of $40,000.

To be eligible for the program, a health care worker must commit to working in Maine for at least three years, and apply for the program by Sept. 1. The application asks questions about their dedication to health care work, how financial assistance would help them serve in the health care field and a variety of other questions, according to the Press Herald.

Details on the application process can be found on the Finance Authority of Maine website.

Mills also announced on Tuesday that $2 million would be added to the state’s Doctors for Maine’s Future Scholarship fund, which awards up to $25,000 in annual scholarships for students that are attending the Tufts University School of Medicine’s Maine Medical Center Track Program, or the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

