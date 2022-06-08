The motorcyclist killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a school bus in Buxton has been identified.

Timothy Hagerman, 55, of Buxton was riding a motorcycle about 2:50 p.m. when he was hit by an MSAD 6 school bus driven by a 59-year-old Gorham woman as she turned left onto River Road from Narragansett Trail, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

Hagerman was thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene, according to the TV station.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, and the driver was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

More articles from the BDN