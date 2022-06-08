A nightclub inside the Bangor Mall is set to host a famed rapper this weekend.

Fetty Wap, an American rapper who rose to the top of music charts in 2015 with his “Trap Queen” single, is set to perform Saturday at G-Force, a sprouting entertainment joint featuring an arcade, bar, laser tag and ax throwing.

G-Force moved from its original location in Brewer to the Bangor Mall in 2021.

Fetty Wap has had several hits over the years in addition to “Trap Queen,” including “679” and “My Way,” which was remixed and subsequently featured prominent rapper Drake.

Last fall, the rapper, whose name is William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in New York on federal drug charges, accused of being part of a nationwide drug trafficking ring. He later pleaded not guilty.

Fetty Wap’s Saturday night show in Bangor will be followed by an after-party called “Models, Bottles and Everything Full Throttle,” according to the ticket site advertising the event.

Featured events at the after-party include a video shoot, wet T-shirt and twerking contest, and a dance contest with cash prizes.

Doors to the show open at 8 p.m. with the show set to start at 9 p.m. The show is open to people ages 16 and older.

