Two more Mainers have died and another 771 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,327. Check out our tracker for more information.

Data reported by the New York Times this week show that Aroostook County has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 cases, with an average of 67 cases per day and 99 cases per a population of 100,000. That’s higher than every county in the United States excepting some counties in the U.S. territories of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Portland’s public schools have brought back mandatory masking for students and staff, starting on Thursday, as case counts continue to rise in Cumberland County and across the state.

Sen. Susan Collins complained to police on Saturday about chalk messages left on the sidewalk outside her house over the weekend.

The Hampden school district banned Shawn McBreairty, 51, from stepping foot on school grounds for meeting purposes and attending any school functions until Dec. 31.

Homes in the $300,000 range sell fast, sometimes the same day, with multiple bidders driving up the list price.

It is expected that Mitchell Rales, a billionaire industrialist who bought Ringing Point four years ago, will build a new summer home there.

Second home prices in Cumberland County almost doubled over the past year as cash buyers and remote workers flocked to Maine, snapping up year-round residences in addition to seasonal ones.

While the addition is welcomed and needed, Deer Isle and Stonington are still desperate for more housing.

Clare Mundell, 59, began working at Acadia Hospital in November 2017. Now she fights for female psychologists getting paid about half of what it paid their male counterparts.

It seems unlikely that another U.S. president will get the chance to dine on the “kingly” Maine delicacy in most of our lifetimes.

Michael Laliberte will become the University of Maine at Augusta’s president on Aug. 1, 10 months after officials with the State University of New York at Delhi cast votes of no confidence on his leadership.

Depending on the decisions in two cases before Maine’s supreme court, the project could be either revived or killed for good. There are a range of options between those extremes as well, including CMP needing to find a new route.

Forms must be received electronically by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Voters passed the ordinance last month that would require medical marijuana caregivers to get a permit in Dover-Foxcroft beyond the required state license.

16-year-old accused of murder following Brooks shooting identified

Man left with traumatic brain injury after alleged assault at Windham prison has died

Tenants at South Portland apartment complex face $400 rent increase

One of Maine’s most dominant high school softball teams is recovering from a bad start

UMaine softball will face UMass Lowell in opening round of America East tourney

Hermon softball scores 1 run to defeat previously unbeaten Nokomis

Maine man accused of attacking 3rd police officer during Capitol riot

NH fugitive wanted on multiple warrants arrested in York County

Jackson Curtis leads Husson to 2nd straight conference baseball crown

Vassalboro man dies in single-vehicle crash

USDA says Maine blueberry growers had a big 2021

As luxury campground dispute heads to court, Tremont adopts stricter development standards

Dover-Foxcroft residents don’t want an opioid treatment center in town

Chicago theater director will take post at Bangor’s Penobscot Theatre Company

