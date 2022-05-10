New chalk drawings appeared outside of Sen. Susan Collins’ Bangor home Tuesday after she complained to Bangor police about chalk messages left on the sidewalk outside her house over the weekend.

The messages read “If I don’t own my body…what do I own?”, “You work for us!,” “There are more variables than just birth,” “You might not recognize our right to free speech, but I hope you recognize my right to an abortion,” “FOR WOMAN,” “S.O.S. – Save Us Susie,” “Blessed be the First Amendment,” “Vote for WHPA,” “Education is pivotal” and “Mainers for abortion rights.”

WHPA refers to the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify the right to abortion into law.

Pro abortion rights and pro freedom of speech messages appeared on the sidewalk outside Susan Collins’ Bangor home on May 10, 2022 after she complained to police and public works washed away a pro-abortion rights messages on May 7, 2022. Credit: Lia Russell / BDN

Collins voted against advancing the bill to the U.S. Senate floor in February. She has been criticized for voting to confirm justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court after POLITICO reported last week that they had signed onto an opinion draft that would overturn a previous decision guaranteeing the constitutional right to abortion.

Collins’ husband, Tom Daffron, said he noticed the new chalk drawings between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday, but did not call the police.

Collins called the police on Saturday because she had received death threats in the past, and the Bangor police advised her to call them if anything “unusual happened,” Daffron said.

Pro abortion rights and pro freedom of speech messages appeared on the sidewalk outside Susan Collins’ Bangor home on May 10, 2022 after she complained to police and public works washed away a pro-abortion rights messages on May 7, 2022. Credit: Lia Russell / BDN

Neither he nor Collins asked Bangor Public Works to wash the messages off their sidewalk.

He declined to comment further.

More articles from the BDN