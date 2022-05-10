A Mainer involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is facing new charges.

Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon is now accused of attacking a third police officer. He is already facing 10 criminal counts, including several felonies.

Fitzsimons injured Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers. He entered and engaged in physical violence in a restricted area, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint alleged he charged at a police line outside the Capitol building. After one of the officers fended him off, he was seen retreating into the crowd.

He has pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts against him during an arraignment in Washington, D.C.

Fitzsimon has been behind bars for months since he was arrested at his home in Lebanon.

A federal judge denied his bail after seeing video allegedly showing Fitzsimons charging a line of police officers. A judge reportedly agreed with prosecutors that Fitzsimons would be a danger to the community, and a flight risk, if he was released.

