A man who was allegedly assaulted at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has died.

Renaldo Jones, 30, of Presque Isle died at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to Anna Black, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections.

The Maine attorney general’s office and Maine medical examiner’s office were notified of his death, as is standard procedure.

Jones was serving a 30-month sentence at the Windham prison after pleading guilty to theft charges, and had a year left on his sentence.

Jones was allegedly assaulted in his cell in early January. Prison staff found him suffering from head injuries about 2 a.m. on Jan. 17, his family told the Portland Press Herald in February.

His brother Franklin Jones told the newspaper that Renaldo Jones suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him unresponsive.

