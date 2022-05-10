The juvenile charged with murder following a fatal shooting last week has been identified as a 16-year-old from Brooks.

Atilio Delgado, who will turn 17 on Sunday, is facing one charge of intentional or knowing murder, according to court documents filed in Waldo County Court. Delgado is accused of killing James Cluney, 49, of Brooks on Friday morning.

Delgado and Cluney knew each other, but police have not specified how. Cluney has been identified by police as the owner of the residence at 1108 Littlefield Road in Brooks, where the shooting occured. The residence was also listed as Delgado’s address on court documents.

Delgado made his initial court appearance Monday in Waldo County Court, though the hearing was not open to the public. A judge has ordered that Delgado be held at the Long Creek Youth Development Center.

An autopsy of Cluney was conducted over the weekend, though police have not yet released the results.

