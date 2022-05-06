A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a Brooks man, officials said.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 1108 Littlefield Road Friday morning. The homeowner, James Cluney, 49, was found dead and will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Shortly after the shooting, a juvenile — who police said knew Cluney — was taken into custody and charged with murder, Moss said. He was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in Portland.

The case remains under investigation.

