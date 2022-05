SHAPLEIGH, Maine — A fugitive from New Hampshire was arrested in Shapleigh on Monday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Stevenson, 41, was reportedly wanted for multiple warrants, including strong arm robbery, assault, trespass and breach of bail.

Stevenson was located at a home on Hubbards Cove Road, and is now being held at York County Jail.

