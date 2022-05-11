You won’t find many high school softball programs in the state that have had the success of the Old Town High School Coyotes.

Over the previous nine seasons, Old Town had registered a 126-18 regular season record for an eye-opening winning percentage of 87.5 percent.

The Coyotes won three state Class B championships during that span.

After a 1-2 start this season that included a 21-1 loss to Class A Bangor, the Coyotes have rattled off three consecutive wins including a come-from-behind 4-3 win over previously undefeated Ellsworth on Monday in Ellsworth.

Old Town erased a 3-0 deficit with a four-run, sixth-inning rally.

The Coyotes avenged a 1-0 eight-inning loss to Ellsworth on April 30.

Second-year head coach Morgin Cossar said she told her team after Monday’s victory that “the sky’s the limit.

“We definitely have all the potential in the world and we’re beginning to tap into that,” Cossar said. “It’s exciting to see what the rest of the season will bring.”

“We have what it takes [to contend for a title],” said senior shortstop Jada Roy.

Cossar said the chemistry is at an “all-time high.”

Senior Emma Crews is their ace in the pitcher’s circle. She pitched a five-hitter against Ellsworth.

She shared the circle with Reagan Glidden last season and both were chosen to the All-Penobscot Valley Conference Class B first team.

Glidden has since graduated, making Crews the primary pitcher. Freshman Emma Doucette is the No. 2 pitcher.

“Emma has pitched well all season. And she is a great leader. She really understands the game. She commands the circle. It’s impressive to watch,” said Cossar, a former three-sport athlete at Old Town High School who was named the PVC B Coach of the Year last season.

The Coyotes have a blend of youth and veterans.

They have several returnees off last year’s team which went 13-3 and was the top seed for the Class B North tournament only to get upset by eventual regional champ Winslow, the eighth seed, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Junior Gabby Cody is the catcher, sophomore Danica Brown is at first, senior Logan Gardner plays second, Roy is at short and freshman Emily Wheeler is the third baseman.

Roy was an All-PVC Class B second team pick a year ago.

Sophomore Saige Evans anchors the outfield in center field and she is flanked by sophomore right fielder Lexi Degrasse and either freshman Liz Magoon or senior Kami Turner in left.

Ava Brasslett is a freshman who can play the outfield or shortstop and sophomore Sophie Morin is an outfielder who also serves as the team manager.

The Coyotes can swing the bats, proven by Monday’s 12-hit attack. Six starters had at least one hit and Turner came off the bench as a pinch-hitter and delivered a game-tying two-run single in their sixth-inning rally against Ellsworth.

“We also have speed throughout our lineup, which is nice,” Cossar said.

Roy is the lead-off hitter and is either leading the team in hitting and on-base percentage or is second in the two categories according to Cossar.

She went four-for-four against Ellsworth with a double.

Cody hits second and Wheeler, Evans, Crews and Gardner are the three, four, five and six hitters.

Evans had three singles on Monday.

The Coyotes are also sound, defensively, as they made only one error in Monday’s victory.

Ellsworth coach Brandi Ensworth said Old Town is an outstanding team and it wouldn’t surprise her if they faced off again in the playoffs.

Cossar said they can’t sit back and be satisfied with their recent performances.

“We have to continue to work and get better,” she said.

