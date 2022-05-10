A Vassalboro man died in a single-vehicle crash in Skowhegan on Tuesday morning.

Shawn Nutt, 51, had been driving a 2006 Nissan Xterra at around 5:30 a.m. when he left the roadway and crashed head-on into a tree near 357 Eaton Mountain Road, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Nutt was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

While the Sentinel reported that Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam believed distraction from an electronic device may have been a contributing factor in the crash, the circumstances are under investigation.


Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.