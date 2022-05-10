A Vassalboro man died in a single-vehicle crash in Skowhegan on Tuesday morning.

Shawn Nutt, 51, had been driving a 2006 Nissan Xterra at around 5:30 a.m. when he left the roadway and crashed head-on into a tree near 357 Eaton Mountain Road, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Nutt was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

While the Sentinel reported that Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam believed distraction from an electronic device may have been a contributing factor in the crash, the circumstances are under investigation.

More articles from the BDN