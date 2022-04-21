Ryan Morse, 14, of West Paris rocks in his chair at Snow Falls in West Paris as he flies an America Flag and a POW/MIA flag on Wednesday. Morse loves to fly his flags, and says he is outside waving his flag every day in all weather. "I have my own flagpole right here" Morse said. Morse was visiting Snow Falls with his family. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Since Saturday, 724 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, along with one more death. This brings the statewide death toll at 2,277. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

The Bangor Community Connector dropped its mask requirement Wednesday, following a federal ruling on Monday that overturned the Biden administration’s extension of the mask mandate on public transportation. The Bangor International Airport has followed suit.

The Maine Department of Transportation’s office on Hogan Road in Bangor closed Wednesday after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19. It was scheduled to reopen today.

Nearly 1,000 volunteers were key to vaccinating thousands at Northern Light’s mass clinics

Those volunteers donated 22,414 hours to help Northern Light’s COVID-19 response and vaccination effort.

If your business got this federal pandemic loan, it can apply for more

The previous cap on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan has been raised to $2 million for qualifying small businesses that already have one.

Nathan Reardon threatened to evict tenants if he didn’t get rental funds he was barred from seeking

The extent of Nathan Reardon’s bids for further COVID-19 assistance was one revelation from court documents that became public as the 44-year-old was arrested on a bail violation.

Maine Legislature gives new life to delayed bills by agreeing to extend work

Some of the state’s highest-profile bills have been tied up as legislators attempt to secure funding as the 2022 session approaches its end.

Bill to close loophole on out of state waste signed by Janet Mills

Janet Mills could veto gaming deal with tribes if lawmakers pass more sweeping bill

Janet Mills signs off on $850 relief checks for most Mainers

Maine Med has not reconsidered its decision to split from state’s largest insurer

Despite a plea from Gov. Janet Mills to avoid a split, Maine’s largest hospital still plans to take the state’s largest insurer out of its network in the new year.

Downtown entrance to Belfast trail is a surprise casualty of the Penobscot McCrum fire

Nearly a month after the fire, the closure isn’t expected to end soon.

Much-needed affordable housing project in Rockland gets key approval

The development initially received pushback from neighbors who feared it would worsen stormwater drainage issues.

American Aquafarms’ controversial salmon farm permit is killed

The Maine Department of Marine Resources will no longer be processing the company’s lease applications for two 60-acre pen sites off Gouldsboro because it failed to find a proper source for its fish eggs.

3-time conference pitcher of the year rejoins Husson softball program

North Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year Jen Jones went 14-1 last season, with two saves and a 1.21 earned run average.

First-year UMaine football coach ready for the team to establish its ‘identity’

“I want to see us improve our overall execution on both sides of the ball. Above all, I want to see a physical scrimmage,” Coach Jordan Stevens said.

Waldo County resident dies after infection with rare tick-borne virus

Man who attacked guard at Augusta federal building shot and arrested, officials say

Maine’s intertidal zones belong to private property owners, judge rules

Every year, UMaine students paint themselves green and ride bikes naked for Earth Day

New system will allow Mainers to register to vote online by 2024

Illinois man accused of stalking in Maine arrested after Mass. police chase

Auburn man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting teen

Hermon OK’s new Dollar General store on busy Route 2

Feds will focus on assisting rather than penalizing lobstermen as new gear regulations take effect

A billionaire California Senate candidate runs attack ads on Elon Musk’s cars in Maine

Brunswick bans sale of flavored tobacco products

Maine home sales decreased in March while prices continued to climb

South Portland renews licenses for 3 hotels despite crime complaints

Lewiston passes 6-month moratorium on new homeless shelters

Central Maine man seriously injured after being struck by Jeep

 
 

