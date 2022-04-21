Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 50s throughout the state, with increasing clouds in the north and mostly sunny skies in the south. See what else in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Since Saturday, 724 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, along with one more death. This brings the statewide death toll at 2,277. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

The Bangor Community Connector dropped its mask requirement Wednesday, following a federal ruling on Monday that overturned the Biden administration’s extension of the mask mandate on public transportation. The Bangor International Airport has followed suit.





The Maine Department of Transportation’s office on Hogan Road in Bangor closed Wednesday after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19. It was scheduled to reopen today.

Those volunteers donated 22,414 hours to help Northern Light’s COVID-19 response and vaccination effort.

The previous cap on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan has been raised to $2 million for qualifying small businesses that already have one.

The extent of Nathan Reardon’s bids for further COVID-19 assistance was one revelation from court documents that became public as the 44-year-old was arrested on a bail violation.

Some of the state’s highest-profile bills have been tied up as legislators attempt to secure funding as the 2022 session approaches its end.

More Legislature news:

Bill to close loophole on out of state waste signed by Janet Mills

Janet Mills could veto gaming deal with tribes if lawmakers pass more sweeping bill

Janet Mills signs off on $850 relief checks for most Mainers

Despite a plea from Gov. Janet Mills to avoid a split, Maine’s largest hospital still plans to take the state’s largest insurer out of its network in the new year.

Nearly a month after the fire, the closure isn’t expected to end soon.

The development initially received pushback from neighbors who feared it would worsen stormwater drainage issues.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources will no longer be processing the company’s lease applications for two 60-acre pen sites off Gouldsboro because it failed to find a proper source for its fish eggs.

North Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year Jen Jones went 14-1 last season, with two saves and a 1.21 earned run average.

“I want to see us improve our overall execution on both sides of the ball. Above all, I want to see a physical scrimmage,” Coach Jordan Stevens said.

In other Maine news …

Waldo County resident dies after infection with rare tick-borne virus

Man who attacked guard at Augusta federal building shot and arrested, officials say

Maine’s intertidal zones belong to private property owners, judge rules

Every year, UMaine students paint themselves green and ride bikes naked for Earth Day

New system will allow Mainers to register to vote online by 2024

Illinois man accused of stalking in Maine arrested after Mass. police chase

Auburn man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting teen

Hermon OK’s new Dollar General store on busy Route 2

Feds will focus on assisting rather than penalizing lobstermen as new gear regulations take effect

A billionaire California Senate candidate runs attack ads on Elon Musk’s cars in Maine

Brunswick bans sale of flavored tobacco products

Maine home sales decreased in March while prices continued to climb

South Portland renews licenses for 3 hotels despite crime complaints

Lewiston passes 6-month moratorium on new homeless shelters

Central Maine man seriously injured after being struck by Jeep