A Maine man accused of defrauding the government was arrested Wednesday for allegedly violating his bail by applying for rental assistance provided through a federal coronavirus relief program.

Nathan Reardon, 44 and currently living in Plymouth, was accused last year in U.S. District Court in Bangor of applying for and receiving a $60,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program and attempting to obtain additional federal funds by using fraudulent information.





He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Reardon’s bail conditions set last April prevented him from applying for any pandemic-related financial assistance without the prior approval of his supervising probation officer. However, Reardon allegedly received rental assistance for 11 units for which he serves as landlord, according to the motion to revoke his bail filed in federal court.

He is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon.

At an eight-unit property in Howland for which Reardon serves as the landlord, tenants in at least one unit have had their rent covered through the emergency rental assistance program that is funded by federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

The rental assistance comes from more than $350 million Maine received through two federal coronavirus relief packages. The Maine State Housing Authority disburses the money through local agencies such as Penquis.

Landlords have to apply for the rental assistance if they receive the payments directly, as Reardon is, according to the Maine State Housing Authority.

The Maine State Housing Authority and Penquis have declined to comment specifically on Reardon’s situation.

In the case of the Howland apartment, which lacked a toilet when the tenants moved in last month and has exposed wires, a receipt the BDN reviewed showed Penquis had paid Reardon a $1,750 security deposit and would pay rental assistance to Reardon to cover the tenants’ rent for February, March and April.

Reardon was the first Maine resident charged with illegally obtaining a loan intended to help businesses pay employees and other expenses during the early days of the pandemic.

Reardon allegedly used the money to pay his lawyer and a local veterinarian, make donations to a Florida church and shop online. His purchases included a men’s 14-carat yellow gold wedding band, clothing, shaving products, toys, an LED barber pole light and a pair of caiman skin cowboy boots, a court affidavit said. Caimans are a species related to alligators found in Central and South America.

Reardon also allegedly withdrew more than $10,000 of the loan in cash.

In addition, he tried to get an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the Small Business Administration using the same false information about his business expenses, the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint said.