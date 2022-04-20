A man was shot and arrested after assaulting a member of the Federal Protective Service at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta on Wednesday, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, entered the building with a knife around 11:30 a.m., and attacked a federal guard, according to Kristin Setera, a spokesperson for the Boston division of the FBI.

Another guard shot the man, Setera said.





The man was arrested and then transported to a hospital. There is no current threat to the public, and the attack is under investigation.