The Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta. Credit: Courtesy of U.S. General Services Administration

A man was shot and arrested after assaulting a member of the Federal Protective Service at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta on Wednesday, authorities said. 

The man, who was not identified, entered the building with a knife around 11:30 a.m., and attacked a federal guard, according to Kristin Setera, a spokesperson for the Boston division of the FBI. 

Another guard shot the man, Setera said. 

The man was arrested and then transported to a hospital. There is no current threat to the public, and the attack is under investigation. 

 
 

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.