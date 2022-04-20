A Madison man was seriously injured after being struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a four-lane road in Skowhegan on Tuesday evening.

Eric Casson, 34, was attempting to cross Madison Avenue near the Silver Street intersection at around 10:30 p.m., the Morning Sentinel reported.

While attempting to cross, Casson was struck by a 2019 Jeep Compass, driven by 69-year-old Sandra Burns of Solon.





Casson had reportedly been wearing dark clothing, and Burns told police that she did not see him in the roadway, according to the Waterville newspaper.

Casson was transported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for a head injury and fractures in both legs.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, and not charges have been filed.