AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old.

The murder charge was dismissed by the state.

Abdikadir Nur pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Hassan Hassan in October 2020 on River Street in Lewiston.





He was also arrested in July 2020 for a separate shooting and violated the conditions of his release.

Nur was sentenced to 16 years with all but seven years suspended, followed by four years of probation.

He also pled guilty to an elevated aggravated assault charge and was sentenced to three years to be served concurrently.