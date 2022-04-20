Public bus services in the Portland and Bangor areas have dropped their face mask mandates for riders and drivers starting Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a federal judge struck down a federal mask requirement for all public transportation providers. Many airports, airlines and bus and rail services dropped their mandates immediately.

But the Community Connector bus service in Bangor and the Greater Portland METRO were among those agencies still requiring masks Tuesday as they evaluated the change.





Now, they too have dropped their mandates.

But they still encourage riders to wear masks if that’s their preference.

