Travelers passing through Bangor International Airport no longer need to wear masks.

That comes after U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle on Monday struck down a federal mandate requiring people to wear face coverings on planes, trains, buses and other public transit to control the spread of COVID-19.

Her ruling left the decision over whether to require face coverings to individual agencies and businesses.





In the wake of that ruling, Greater Portland METRO, the Portland International Jetport, the Casco Bay Lines ferry service, the Downeaster Amtrak, Greyhound, Megabus and Concord Coach Lines all have moved to drop their face covering requirements.

“We’re seeing passengers’ faces, colleagues’ faces, our tenants. So, it’s a different day here at the airport than it has been for a while,” Aimee Thibodeau, the airport’s marketing and business development manager, told CBS affiliate WABI after the policy change Tuesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still continues to recommend face coverings in indoor public settings. The Bangor airport said mask wearing is now optional, and urged travelers to respect those who continue to cover up.