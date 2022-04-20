South Portland city councilors unanimously renewed the licenses for three hotels housing asylum seekers and those experiencing homelessness late Tuesday night.

But those renewals come with several conditions attached.

The city has been seeing increased calls for emergency services in the area, including for crimes.





In a meeting that lasted past midnight, councilors decided the Comfort Inn, Days Inn and Howard Johnson must provide better guest support and security as the city works to address a rise in emergency calls in the area.

“This past year, the performance hasn’t been very good, and we have the statistics to show that, and we have a police chief and a fire chief who say they cannot continue to go this number of calls,” City Councilor Linda Cohen said.

The council’s decision for a fourth hotel, the Quality Inn, was not immediately clear.