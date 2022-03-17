Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s in the north and low 50s in the south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty more Mainers have died and another 306 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,167. Check out our tracker for more information.

Prior to turning away a Russian-flagged ship on March 3, the Eastport Port Authority had not turned away a ship in at least 15 years.





“The utility of a no fly zone in terms of actual protection of Ukrainian people would be very limited,” he said.

Some businesses have seen their electric bills jump by more than 200 percent since the increased supply rates took effect earlier this year.

Maine’s congressional delegation said the move would get rid of an “outdated ritual” and give kids more time to play outside.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows certain food packaging to use PFAS, due to the chemicals’ resistance to grease, oil and water.

Currently, someone who wants to fly into Brunswick first needs to clear customs at another American airport.

The strategy shows the extreme lengths real estate agents are going to connect buyers with prospective sellers in southern Maine’s tight market.

The Farmington man accused of running a multi-million dollar illegal pot operation is asking a federal judge to modify his bail conditions.

John Hiatt, 39, faces charges of possession of child pornography, aggravated invasion of computer privacy, stalking and harassment.

Michael Boucher was publicly accused by other county officials of not adequately managing the county’s finances.

The newest version of a tribal gaming deal would allow a caveat that would provide a way for two of Maine’s casinos to operate in-person business.

A herd of 10 bison escaped Craig Smith’s farm Wednesday and shut down Quoggy Jo Ski Center and the Nordic Heritage Ski Center.

Junior sprinter Anna Connors has been a key piece of Bangor High School’s last three state championship girls’ track and field teams.

No Maine freshman or sophomore has won the Gatorade award for Maine schoolboy basketball since its inception during the 1985-1986 season.

In other Maine news …

Janet Mills and Paul LePage won’t face primary challengers

Astros shortstop headlines group of UMaine alumni returning to pro baseball camps

Person missing since March 10 found dead in Bangor

Planning Board votes down Bangor’s proposal to allow more boarding homes

Dave the rooster vanished from a Union farm in May. He reappeared this week.

Heating oil prices rise another 19 cents per gallon in Maine

New Mexican restaurant set to open up in Ellsworth this summer

Maine might give residents money to treat contaminated wells

Tractor-trailer strikes Maine State Police cruiser on turnpike in Kittery

UMaine’s Caroline Bornemann embraces leading role going into tough game with BC

New federal budget will include funding for Bath Iron Works to build a destroyer

Maine audits years of vehicular crimes to suspend licenses

Maine State House closed for the rest of the week

Joe Biden makes disaster declaration for 3 Maine counties