Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s in the north and low 50s in the south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Twenty more Mainers have died and another 306 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,167. Check out our tracker for more information.
War in Ukraine and the pandemic create ‘brave new world’ for Maine ports
Prior to turning away a Russian-flagged ship on March 3, the Eastport Port Authority had not turned away a ship in at least 15 years.
Angus King says why he thinks the US shouldn’t impose no-fly zone over Ukraine
“The utility of a no fly zone in terms of actual protection of Ukrainian people would be very limited,” he said.
Patten-area businesses sound alarm over ‘unsustainable’ jump in electric bills
Some businesses have seen their electric bills jump by more than 200 percent since the increased supply rates took effect earlier this year.
What a switch to year-round daylight saving time would mean in Maine
Maine’s congressional delegation said the move would get rid of an “outdated ritual” and give kids more time to play outside.
Maine wants to know how widespread PFAS are in food packaging
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows certain food packaging to use PFAS, due to the chemicals’ resistance to grease, oil and water.
Customs facility at Brunswick airport will help attract international travelers
Currently, someone who wants to fly into Brunswick first needs to clear customs at another American airport.
A buyer will pay $2M for a Cape Elizabeth home. Their agent is going door to door.
The strategy shows the extreme lengths real estate agents are going to connect buyers with prospective sellers in southern Maine’s tight market.
The accused ringleader of a $13M marijuana operation wants to use weed while out on bail
The Farmington man accused of running a multi-million dollar illegal pot operation is asking a federal judge to modify his bail conditions.
Penobscot County treasurer facing criminal charges won’t seek reelection
John Hiatt, 39, faces charges of possession of child pornography, aggravated invasion of computer privacy, stalking and harassment.
Hancock County’s GOP treasurer will not be on the primary ballot in June
Michael Boucher was publicly accused by other county officials of not adequately managing the county’s finances.
Maine lawmakers advance tribal-rights compromise over Bangor casino’s opposition
The newest version of a tribal gaming deal would allow a caveat that would provide a way for two of Maine’s casinos to operate in-person business.
A herd of bison was on the loose in Aroostook County
A herd of 10 bison escaped Craig Smith’s farm Wednesday and shut down Quoggy Jo Ski Center and the Nordic Heritage Ski Center.
Bangor’s Anna Connors runs like an All-American track star in waiting
Junior sprinter Anna Connors has been a key piece of Bangor High School’s last three state championship girls’ track and field teams.
Cooper Flagg is 1st freshman to be named Maine’s best boys basketball player
No Maine freshman or sophomore has won the Gatorade award for Maine schoolboy basketball since its inception during the 1985-1986 season.
In other Maine news …
Janet Mills and Paul LePage won’t face primary challengers
Astros shortstop headlines group of UMaine alumni returning to pro baseball camps
Person missing since March 10 found dead in Bangor
Planning Board votes down Bangor’s proposal to allow more boarding homes
Dave the rooster vanished from a Union farm in May. He reappeared this week.
Heating oil prices rise another 19 cents per gallon in Maine
New Mexican restaurant set to open up in Ellsworth this summer
Maine might give residents money to treat contaminated wells
Tractor-trailer strikes Maine State Police cruiser on turnpike in Kittery
UMaine’s Caroline Bornemann embraces leading role going into tough game with BC
New federal budget will include funding for Bath Iron Works to build a destroyer
Maine audits years of vehicular crimes to suspend licenses
Maine State House closed for the rest of the week