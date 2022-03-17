President Joe Biden granted a disaster declaration for flood damage in three counties caused by a deluge of rain, Maine officials said Wednesday.

Knox, Waldo and York counties dealt with flash flooding and tributary flooding when a low pressure system developed between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, causing 4 to 6 1/2 inches of rain in a six-hour period.

“Heavy rain and flash flooding last year caused serious damage to public infrastructure in these areas, and these federal funds, secured with the support of the congressional delegation, will lighten the financial burden on local taxpayers as we work to rebuild,” Gov. Janet Mills said.





The disaster declaration allows federal funding to reimburse state agencies and municipalities for approved costs.

All told, the state validated more than $2.3 million in damage but that number is expected to grow, officials said.