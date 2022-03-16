AUGUSTA, Maine— Maine lawmakers are closer to passing a bill that would provide money to homeowners to treat drinking water wells that show evidence of contamination.

The Maine House of Representatives unanimously passed the measure on Wednesday. The proposal from Democratic Rep. Jessica Fay of Raymond would provide the one-time funding to the owners of single-family homes as well as landlords.

Supporters of the proposal cited a Maine Division of Environmental and Community Health estimate that one in 10 wells in the state has high levels of chemicals such as arsenic, uranium and radon. Fay said passing the proposal “will bring us one step closer to ensuring that every kid in Maine has access to clean drinking water.”





The proposal will be subject to more votes in the Maine Legislature in the weeks ahead. It would set aside $500,000 for the grants in the 2022-23 fiscal year.