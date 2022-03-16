A proposal to allow more boarding homes in Bangor may go back to the drawing board after the city’s Planning Board opposed it.

Bangor Planning Board members had been considering an amendment to the land code that would have formally allowed boarding homes throughout Bangor as a potential solution to a lack of housing for homeowners and renters alike.

Board members voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to recommend that the City Council not pass the proposal. Vice chair Reese Perkins cast the dissenting vote.





“My concern is that the proposal combines commercial and residential,” said planning board member Lisa Shaw. “That needs to be teased out.”

More than a dozen residents expressed concerns about the impact that allowing more boarding homes would have on traffic, noise and their property values.

The City Council will consider the proposal and the planning board’s recommendation against it at its March 28 meeting, planning officer Anne Krieg said.

Councilors will have to pass the proposal with a two-thirds majority vote to override the board’s recommendation, Krieg said.