The Maine State House will be shut down for the remainder of the week, forcing the canceling of Thursday’s legislative session.

The building was evacuated Monday when some pipes burst, flooding the first floor and the tunnel to the Cross Office Building.

Workers have been repairing the damage and using massive fans and ventilation ducts to dry out the space. The building is expected to reopen next week, officials said.





In the meantime, legislative committees are continuing to meet remotely. The full Legislature will convene twice next week, on Tuesday and Thursday.