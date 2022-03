A person from Newburgh who had recently been reported as missing was found dead in Bangor on Thursday.

Megan Mason Dorcy, 23, was reported missing on March 10, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. They had been dropped off for an appointment at an Odlin Road facility, but did not meet friends in Brewer as expected.

Dorcy’s remains were found near Ohio Street at around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.





The circumstances of Dorcy’s death are under investigation.