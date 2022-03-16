High street in Ellsworth will welcome a new Mexican restaurant in the location of the former Burger King.

Casa Jalisco will be the hot spot on the block, opened up by owners or part-owners of Las Palapas restaurants in Bangor and Brewer as well as El Agave which is located in Augusta, according to the Ellsworth American.

Eric Guzman is part owner of four restaurants in the area and Carlos Jaime–who owns a small chain of Mexican restaurants in Ohio– looks forward to bringing a new structure to ownership. The team hopes to open up the new restaurant by July, however there are no guarantees.





“We have different partners for this location,” said Guzman. “The biggest thing is getting everything we need to get it going, everything is on backorder.”

The team has been eyeing this opportunity in Ellsworth for some time now, according to the paper. Similar to other restaurants, the menu for Casa Jalisco will feature authentic Mexican cuisine with a variety of options.