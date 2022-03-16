Twenty more Mainers have died and another 306 coronavirus cases reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 232,953, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 232,647 on Tuesday.

Of those, 168,609 have been confirmed positive, while 64,344 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





Nine men and 11 women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,167.

One was from Androscoggin County, three from Aroostook County, one from Franklin County, two from Hancock County, one from Knox County, two from Lincoln County, two from Oxford County, four from Penobscot County, one from Washington County and three from York County.

Of those, 13 were 80 or older, three were in their 70s, three in their 60s and one in their 50s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,712. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 5,315 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 2.29 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,740.53.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,471 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 115 are currently hospitalized, with 24 in critical care and seven on a ventilator. Overall, 73 out of 359 critical care beds and 259 out of 328 ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 33.41 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,289), Aroostook (12,401), Cumberland (47,703), Franklin (5,614), Hancock (7,186), Kennebec (22,437), Knox (5,796), Lincoln (5,100), Oxford (11,058), Penobscot (27,010), Piscataquis (2,937), Sagadahoc (4,940), Somerset (9,402), Waldo (5,920), Washington (4,220) and York (38,926) counties. Information about where an additional 14 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 453 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 991,635 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 77.4 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 79,587,365 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 966,495 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.