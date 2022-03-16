Maine’s congressional delegation announced Tuesday the restoration of $1.6 billion to the Pentagon’s budget for 2022, to ensure funding for a Bath Iron Works contract to build one of the U.S. Navy’s next two DDG-51 destroyers.

President Joe Biden’s initial omnibus budget proposal would have funded only one of the destroyers, creating uncertainty about whether the shipyard or competitor Huntington-Ingalls would be first in line.

Delegation members said they worked to restore the funds for a second destroyer in various iterations of the budget, and they were included in the final version that Biden signed Tuesday.





