Ten more Mainers have died and another 1,302 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,592. Check out our tracker for more information.

In the past 30 days, 4,946 COVID-19 cases have been reported in more than 500 Maine schools, according to the Maine CDC.





After a two-year hiatus induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show is on schedule to be held in 2022.

It may just be a preview of the stress coming for Maine’s health care system.

The records show how law enforcement can sidestep Maine’s open access laws by describing the misconduct with vague or undescriptive language, or not at all.

After 40 years, the Island Nursing Home closed in 2021, leaving a gap for older services in coastal Hancock County.

Aroostook boasts the largest parcels of farm acreage in the state, so any loss of tillable soil means a hit to the state’s potato industry.

The Hope House, Bangor’s largest homeless shelter, has added 20 beds to accommodate people who were staying at a local hotel until the end of last month.

Capt. Robert Blethen Jr., Jeffrey Matthews Sr., Ethan Ward and Michael Porper who crewed the Emmy Rose were never found.

Ryan Weston is about to enter a new phase of his coaching career at one of America’s most storied football programs.

Penobscot County has already received half of $29.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and will receive the next half in May.

Jason Aubuchon was a tall and lanky former accountant from Florida with a wry smile who moved to Maine about eight years ago and went into fishing, friends said.

“This enormous raptor is native to Siberia, and it has never been seen in the lower 48 states until now.”

PLUS: “This Steller’s sea eagle, though perhaps not a stellar navigator, has clearly found a place in people’s hearts. And it has in ours as well,” the BDN Editorial Board writes.

In other Maine news …

Greene woman last seen on New Year’s Day found safe

7 Hodgdon girls basketball players and team manager injured in Houlton crash

Water search for missing Naples man ends

Milbridge man sentenced to 8 years in prison seeks ‘death with dignity’

New England’s electricity rates expected to keep rising over next few years

Environmental firm chosen for Sebasticook Lake’s 1st watershed study in decades

Maine’s members of Congress had different perspectives of the Jan. 6 riot. They still do.

For rent: Pink ice shack in Aroostook County

UMaine’s next opponent has one of the toughest schedules in men’s college hockey

Longtime state employee named Maine’s new auditor