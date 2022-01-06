A winter storm moving into Maine on Friday morning will dump up to 10 inches of snow across the eastern Maine coast.

The National Weather Service has placed coastal Hancock and Washington counties under a winter storm warning, while the interior Down East and Penobscot Valley are under a winter weather advisory and the midcoast and southern Maine are under a winter storm watch from 4 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for the remainder of the state.

High winds will accompany the storm, creating blowing and drifting snow at times.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible,” the weather service cautioned in a morning advisory.

Heaviest snow accumulation is expected from Bar Harbor to Eastport, where 6 to 10 inches are forecast, according to the weather service office in Caribou.

In Greater Bangor, 4 to 6 inches of snow are forecast, with similar accumulation expected up to Lincoln and interior Penobscot County.

That snow continues to fall off toward the north, where 4 to 6 inches are expected in Houlton, 2 to 3 inches in Caribou and along the crown of Maine. In far northwestern Maine, only 1 to 2 inches are expected from Clayton Lake up to Estcourt Station, the weather service reported.

Meanwhile, 3 to 5 inches are forecast for Greater Portland and less than an inch in Jackman along the western border with Canada.