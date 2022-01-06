A woman last seen at a home in Belgrade on Saturday morning has been reported missing.

Jennifer Myrand, 38, was last seen at her mother’s home at 7 a.m. and is believed to have left the residence sometime between then and 9:30 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Myrand is described as a white female, 5-foot-5-inches and 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is known to frequent the Greene/Androscoggin County area, Moss said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Blake Conrad at 207-624-7076 Ext. 9