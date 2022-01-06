More COVID-19 cases are being detected in Maine schools as the virus has accelerated across the state, at the same time that most students and teachers are returning to learning post-holidays.

Infections reported among teachers and students do not necessarily mean the virus is transmitting within school buildings. As of Thursday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has not identified any school as a site of an active outbreak.

However, a school is now defined as experiencing an outbreak only if the school reports that more than 15 percent of the population is absent. Previously, it was if the Maine CDC identified at least three connected cases between individuals from different households in a 14-day period.





Overall, 4,946 cases have been reported in Maine schools over a 30-day period, the Maine CDC reported.

This page will be updated weekly on Thursdays as new cases are reported by the Maine Department of Education.