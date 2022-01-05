This story will be updated.

Twenty-six more Mainers have died and another 1,326 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 149,543, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 148,217 on Tuesday.





Of those, 108,447 have been confirmed positive, while 41,096 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Nineteen men and seven women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,582.

Three were from Androscoggin County, three from Aroostook County, two from Kennebec County, one from Lincoln County, five from Oxford County, three from Penobscot County, two from Sagadahoc County, one from Somerset County, two from Waldo County, one from Washington County and three from York County.

Of those, seven were 80 or older, nine were in their 70s, seven in their 60s, two in their 50s and one in their 30s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 10,122. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 10,258 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 9.91 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,117.32.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 715, down from 716.4 the day before, down from 732.6 a week ago and up from 643.1 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,490 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 26.08 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (15,749), Aroostook (7,424), Cumberland (28,734), Franklin (3,799), Hancock (4,508), Kennebec (14,798), Knox (3,261), Lincoln (2,964), Oxford (7,773), Penobscot (17,818), Piscataquis (2,055), Sagadahoc (3,042), Somerset (6,617), Waldo (3,756), Washington (2,815) and York (24,426) counties. Information about where an additional four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,683 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 961,470 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 75.1 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 57,063,456 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 830,284 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.