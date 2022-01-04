This story will be updated.

Twenty-five more Mainers have died and another 1,481 coronavirus cases were reported across the state since New Year’s Eve, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 148,217, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 146,736 on Friday.

Of those, 107,308 have been confirmed positive, while 40,909 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Fourteen men and 11 women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,556.

Five were from Androscoggin County, three from Aroostook County, one from Hancock County, one Kennebec County, two from Lincoln County, two from Oxford County, four from Penobscot County, three from Piscataquis County, three from Waldo County and one from Washington County.

Of those, seven were 80 or older, four were in their 70s, seven in their 60s, three in their 50s, three in their 40s and one in their 30s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 10,258. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 10,335 on Monday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 11.07 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,107.42.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 716.6, up from 709.1 the day before, down from 750.6 a week ago and up from 643 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,453 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 25.80 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (15,652), Aroostook (7,413), Cumberland (28,394), Franklin (3,790), Hancock (4,496), Kennebec (14,642), Knox (3,232), Lincoln (2,941), Oxford (7,735), Penobscot (17,687), Piscataquis (2,045), Sagadahoc (3,034), Somerset (6,538), Waldo (3,658), Washington (2,810) and York (24,146) counties. Information about where an additional four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 2,548 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 960,107 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 75.1 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 56,191,733 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 827,749 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.