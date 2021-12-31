This story will be updated.

Six more Mainers have died and another 1,107 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 146,736, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 145,629 on Thursday.





Of those, 106,073 have been confirmed positive, while 40,663 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll now stands at 1,531.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,426 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about those hospitalizations wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (15,522), Aroostook (7,304), Cumberland (28,182), Franklin (3,752), Hancock (4,456), Kennebec (14,514), Knox (3,169), Lincoln (2,896), Oxford (7,662), Penobscot (17,516), Piscataquis (2,007), Sagadahoc (3,016), Somerset (6,482), Waldo (3,616), Washington (2,790) and York (23,836) counties. Information about where an additional 16 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 54,252,612 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 824,339 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.