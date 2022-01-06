Officials are discontinuing the search in and around the Little Androscoggin River for Mark Conley, a Naples man who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Mark Conley, 68, has been missing since Dec. 24. Credit: Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

The investigation to find the 67-year-old will still continue, however, all water-focused searching has been exhausted, according to Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Conley’s vehicle was found in the river by Maine State Police on Monday, who noticed a dented guardrail on the bridge spanning the river as they were on route to talk to people who were close to Conley.





Conley was not inside the submerged vehicle, but the driver’s side window was smashed.

“This investigation remains committed to exploring all possibilities and circumstances involving the disappearance of Mr. Conley,” Foss said Thursday.