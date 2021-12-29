The disappearance of a Cumberland County man who has been missing since Christmas Eve is under investigation.

Mark Conley, 67, of Naples, was last seen in Lewiston on Dec. 24, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Conley, a white male, is 5-foot-8 and approximately 200 pounds. He has balding white hair, blue eyes and a goatee. Details of what he was wearing when he was last seen were not available.





Conley drives a 2016 silver Jeep patriot, with the Maine license plate 5823XK.

Anyone with information on Conley’s location can contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-774-1444.