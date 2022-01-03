The vehicle of a man who has been missing since Christmas Eve was found in the Little Androscoggin River in Auburn on Monday afternoon.

Mark Conley, 67, was last seen on Dec. 24, but did not show up for holiday celebrations with family the following day, prompting an investigation. Conley drove a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot with the license plate 5823XK.

Mark Conley, 68, has been missing since Dec. 24. Credit: Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

The silver Jeep was found by Maine State Police who noticed a dented guardrail on the bridge spanning the river as they were on route to talk to people who were close to Conley, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The officers who noticed the guardrail also found debris from the vehicle, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety told the newspaper.

A surveillance drone was launched, which allowed investigators to see the wreckage of the vehicle submerged in the river, Moss said.

Conley was not inside the Jeep when officials were able to recover the vehicle from the river, but the window on the driver’s side of the vehicle was smashed. Officials will search the river for more information on the crash in the following days, the Lewiston newspaper reported.

The Maine State Police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Police Department are investigating the circumstances of the crash and continue to investigate Conley’s disappearance.