This story will be updated.

Ten more Mainers have died and another 1,302 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 150,845, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 149,543 on Wednesday.





Of those, 109,621 have been confirmed positive, while 41,224 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,592.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,525 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (15,778), Aroostook (7,466), Cumberland (29,159), Franklin (3,815), Hancock (4,547), Kennebec (14,915), Knox (3,297), Lincoln (3,030), Oxford (7,799), Penobscot (17,942), Piscataquis (2,061), Sagadahoc (3,058), Somerset (6,653), Waldo (3,786), Washington (2,879) and York (24,704) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 57,762,144 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 832,148 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.