

Seven players on the Hodgdon High School girls basketball team and a team manager suffered minor injuries in a crash on Interstate 95 in Houlton on Wednesday.

The driver, an unidentified 17-year-old, was southbound on I-95 near mile marker 301 when she tried to pass another vehicle and lost control due to slippery road conditions at approximately 5:57 p.m., according Sgt. Chad Fuller, of Troop F of the Maine State Police.

The 2019 Chevy Tahoe rolled down the embankment and came to rest on its wheels on the breakdown side of the road.





Hodgdon High School athletic director Wayne Quint said the eight students were en route to a girls’ basketball game between Penobscot Valley High of Howland and Southern Aroostook High School of Dyer Brook in Dyer Brook.

All eight were taken to Houlton Regional Hospital where they were treated and released, according to Quint.

“They were beat up pretty good but nothing major. We all feel very fortunate,” Quint said.

Quint said none of them attended school on Thursday.

Southern Aroostook and Hodgdon were scheduled to play on Friday night in a battle of 8-0 teams but the game has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 19 in Hodgdon.

A Monday game between Hodgdon and Katahdin High School of Stacyville has also been postponed.

The next game for the Hodgdon girls is scheduled for Wednesday at Fort Kent.

Hodgdon High School is currently in fourth place in the girls Class C North Heal Points Standings.