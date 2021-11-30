Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south, with sunny to partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest data from the weekend will be released by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Kennebec County Correctional Facility is limiting the number of inmates it is accepting due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected fewer than 10 people.





After seeing their children quarantined multiple times this fall, usually with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms, Presque Isle parents are questioning whether a more effective option could replace the 10-day quarantine.

A group of Bangor-area residents are planning their own downtown Bangor holiday parade after the Rotary Club of Bangor canceled the annual Festival of Lights parade because of the pandemic.

Gov. Janet Mills said on Monday she had directed the Maine CDC to “closely track” the new variant and its potential effects.

The Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensure said it reviewed COVID-19 “exemption letters” signed by Dr. Paul Gosselin, as well as reports from providers concerned about his “spread of misinformation regarding COVID-19.”

ALSO: Suspended Waterville doctor was once accused of prescribing himself medications

Rep. Chris Johansen resigned from the Legislature earlier this month, citing a need to focus on his farm after his wife died of COVID-19 this summer.

The Municipal Review Committee wants utilities regulators to force Bangor Natural Gas to restore gas service to the trash plant.

Alewives can be found up and down the Eastern Seaboard and are a vital link in the food chain for numerous species.

Some people pointed out that the meat from an albino deer is not any different from the meat from a regular deer.

The number of crimes in Maine dropped 6 percent last year, marking the ninth consecutive year in which Maine has seen crime decline.

Maine Medical Center hopes to replace the outdated mural with something else appropriate for the neighborhood.

Danforth’s Down Home Supermarket will retain all of the Bud’s Shop ‘n Save employees during the transition.

The city is looking to fill several vacant top positions, including a police chief

The University of Maine football team is searching for its third coach in seven years.

In other Maine news …

