PORTLAND — A physician from Waterville has had his license to practice medicine in the state suspended after being accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

The Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensures suspended Dr. Paul Gosselin’s license for 30 days.

Gosselin currently runs a family practice clinic in Waterville, but because of this action, he can no longer practice medicine or prescribe medications through at least the middle of next month.

The board also said that more disciplinary action could be taken.

In a copy of the board’s decision obtained by the CBS13 I-Team, the state found evidence that Gosselin committed fraud or deceit and was incompetent and unprofessional.

The board alleges that Gosselin spread misinformation about COVID and inappropriately signed off on a number of vaccine exemption letters.

Back in 2014, Gosselin was accused of prescribing himself medications and had his license suspended by the state.

Gosselin’s office did not respond to a request for a comment on Monday.